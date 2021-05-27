Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
27 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 30.06.2021 75% Interim Cash Dividend 25.05.2021
Ellcot Spinning
Mills Limited 30.06.2021 75% Interim Cash Dividend 25.05.2021
Prosperty Weaving
Mills Limited 30.06.2021 75% Interim Cash Dividend 25.05.2021
Reliance Insurance
Company Limited 31.12.2020 7.5% Bonus Shares 25.05.2021
United Bank Limited 31.12.2021 40% Interim Cash Dividend 26.05.2021
