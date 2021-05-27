ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Bleeding discos’ aren’t stepchildren

BR Research 27 May 2021

The electricity distribution sector did make some progress last year (FY20) despite being hit by the pandemic. It bled Rs218 billion in lieu of T&D and recovery losses, continuing with decades old rich tradition. The loss was bettered by Rs8 billion from last year. The distribution companies’ collective transmission and distribution (T&D) losses have stood like a rock in all times – good and bad – holding on at 18 percent in the last five years. Give some marks for being consistent(ly bad).

The latest Performance Evaluation Report released by the regulator confirms that status quo has not changed at the discos level, even if is claimed to have changed at the government level. If the T&D losses have refused to budge in the last five years, Nepra has reciprocated the favor by being super consistent in terms of allowances for the same. If Nepra was allowing 15.2 percent for tariff purposed at a loss of 17.9 percent back in FY16, it allowed 15.97 percent for 18.2 percent in FY20.

You would have thought that non-performance would be penalized. This treatment is anything but. Mind you, the T&D losses alone cost Rs59 billion financial loss, which is the revenue loss incurred over and above the allowed limit. The limit allowed itself has been on the higher side, when it should in fact have been following a sliding scale, as was told by one of the many energy plans presented at various occasions in the last five years. The total electricity lost just to T&D losses in FY20 alone was worth Rs480 billion. This is not a typo. Let that sink in. Only that Rs420 billion is already part of what the consumers are billed for.

And then comes the collection problem, which does not have as sexy a name as T&D losses. That could be one reason why it does not even get half the mentions, despite being thrice as problematic. Just like her more famous sister, collection rates have been as stubborn. They have stuck around 90 percent for quite some time. Now 90 percent would sound sweet for some folks, where 33 percent passes for most things. Only that the regulator assumed the good discos would collect 100 percent of the billed amounts. Needless to say, another Rs160 billion gets taken out from the paying pockets – for the power that a bad consumer did not pay.

And then people keep on wondering why the energy sector remains in a perpetual mess. And some “revenue hungry” experts would be quick to point out how T&D losses “while important are not going to solve the problem”. Well, give it a shot for once. All else has failed too. And if you think raising tariffs will help, bear in mind the collection rates drop and T&D gets higher as tariffs rise. But let’s all focus on the fancier and “out of the box” solutions. Keep negotiating contracts, keep issuing cash, keep settling payments with PIBs. Call them reforms. And then wait for the Performance Evaluation Report of FY21.

nepra electricity energy sector electricity distribution sector Performance Evaluation Report

Bleeding discos’ aren’t stepchildren

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters