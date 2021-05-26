ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection

  • The Registrar Office objected that a review could not be conducted twice for the same case.
  • The government said it will not be deterred by the objection and shall ‘re-file the petition in due course of time.’
Syed Ahmed Updated 26 May 2021

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Wednesday returned a review petition filed by the government against the apex court’s April 2021 verdict on review petitions in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case with an objection.

The Registrar Office objected that a review could not be conducted twice for the same case.

Reacting to the development, the Ministry of Law & Justice issued a statement, saying,

“Against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others dated [April 26], the Federation of Pakistan on [May 25, 2021] preferred a Curative Review Petition on which certain objections were raised by the Office of the Supreme Court.”

The Ministry’s statement asserted that the government will not be deterred by the objection and shall ‘re-file the petition in due course of time.’ This move will be in accordance with the law, after addressing the Registrar Office’s objections.

In April this year, Justice Isa won a case that set aside SC directives. The SC had previously directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into three UK properties in the name of Justice Isa’s wife and children.

After a legal battle spanning over two years, the apex court overturned its June 19, 2020 verdict, by a majority vote of six to four.

Previously, the presidential reference against Justice Isa was cast out by the SC as ‘invalid’ in June 2020.

The reference filed by the government of Pakistan in May 2019 had alleged that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

However, the apex judge, in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan, had not disclosed these assets in his wealth returns. In a petition of his own, Justice Isa pleaded before the apex court that;

“The powers that be wanted to remove him from his constitutional office by hook or by crook”, reported Dawn.

At the time, Justice Isa had claimed that President Arif Alvi had not formed his own independent opinion before filing the presidential reference against him.

Days after its judgment on the review petitions, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, decided not to proceed any further against Justice Isa. This came on the backdrop of the 26th April SC verdict, reported Dawn.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Isa is in line to become the next CJP on September 18, 2023.

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Justice Isa review petitions

SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters