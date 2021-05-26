Rupee falls 41 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 41 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 154.78 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 154.37.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 154.50 and Rs 155.50 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 19 paisas and closed at Rs 189.39 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.20, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.42, whereas an increase of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 219.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.98.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas each to close at Rs 42.13 and Rs 41.27 respectively.