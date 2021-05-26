IHC stops NAB from arresting Qaim Ali Shah till June 8

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in case pertaining to the Pakistan Steel Mill’s land and sought comments from NAB.

The court granted pre arrest bail to the former CM till June 8, against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the interim bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioner’s lawyer Qasim Nawaz Abbasi adopted the stance that his client had received call up notices in the months of March, April and May. The bureau could arrest his client on appearance which could damage his repute. He prayed the court to suspend the call up notices issued by the anti graft body and grant bail to Qaim Ali Shah till the final decision of the case.

The court stopped the bureau from arresting the former chief minister and sought comments from it against his bail case on next hearing.