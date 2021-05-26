ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Pakistan

President stresses upon making public places more accessible to DAPs

  • The architects proposed various solutions for architectural improvements to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities.
APP 26 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday emphasized the need for making public places more accessible to differently-abled people (DAPs), so that they could not face any problems.

He also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to increase the number of ramps at public places and construct toilets to facilitate physically challenged people.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on providing an enabling environment to the persons with disabilities here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi observed that the society needed to adopt a cooperative and friendly approach towards the DAPs enabling them to easily perform their routine tasks, a press release said.

The meeting was attended by the vice chancellors and heads of departments of architecture of various universities, CDA chairman and senior officials of the government.

The president emphasized the need to improve accessibility for the physically challenged people to the existing buildings so as to provide a conducive environment to them and he sought suggestions from architects to help in designing ramps, toilets and future public buildings in order to provide safe and easy access to the DAPs.

The architects proposed various solutions for architectural improvements to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities.

The president said teachers and students of universities, particularly the departments of architecture, could play a significant role in responding to the society’s needs by guiding and advising the CDA and other organizations concerned in building ramps and the DAPs-friendly buildings.

Dr Alvi also underlined the need for reserving separate places in parking areas for the persons with disabilities.

The CDA chairman briefed the meeting about the steps taken by the organization for the facilitation of DAPs. He informed that ramps had been built at various locations and construction of toilets for the DAPs was also underway.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the CDA for the facilitation of DAPs.

