ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder
May 26, 2021
Markets

China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.31%.
Reuters 26 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks notched their highest close in three months on Wednesday as easing inflation worries and a strong yuan lifted risk appetite, although profit-taking pressured agricultural and electric-vehicle firms.

Rising for the third straight session, the Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.34% at 3,593.36, the highest closing level since February 25. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.04%.

Leading gains, the real estate index rose 1.49% and the financial sector gained 0.52%. China Fortune Land Development Co advanced 4.3% while China Industrial Securities Co jumped by the daily limit of 10%.

** The agriculture sector and the subindex tracking new-energy vehicle firms both lost 0.6%. Battery maker EVE Energy Co slumped 4.1%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.945% weaker.

China's yuan extended gains to a near three-year high, helping ease the pressure from rising prices of imports, analysts said.

US Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance on Tuesday, boosting sentiment in Asian markets.

China's market regulator has begun an investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices by KE Holdings, the country's biggest housing broker whose top backer is Tencent Holdings, two people who know of the matter said.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.31%.

At 0714 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3958 per US dollar, 0.25% firmer than the previous close of 6.412.

China stocks CSI300 Index ChiNext Composite subindex

