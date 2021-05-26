ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Pound trades sideways vs. dollar and euro amid thin data calendar

Reuters 26 May 2021

LONDON: Britain's pound traded within recent ranges against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as a lack of fresh economic catalysts in a sparse data calendar kept the currency in consolidation mode.

Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency versus the dollar this year, up 3.4% year-to-date and trailing only the commodity-linked Canadian dollar.

That performance is a result of investors betting on a quicker reopening for Britain's economy on the back of its rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace.

Britain commenced a third part of a phased reopening last week, allowing indoor dining in pubs and restaurants. Economic indicators such as retail sales are looking up, as are surveys of purchasing managers across industries.

By 0809 GMT, sterling was 0.05% lower against the dollar at $1.4138, some way off a three-month high of $1.4233 hit last week.

The pound was flat versus the euro at 86.57 pence, and off a two-week low of 86.20 hit against the common currency on Tuesday.

"Most of the activity on Cable (sterling/dollar) recently has been a function of dollar moves," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"The pound hasn't been able to gain any tractions vs. the euro since early in the month, which reflects the consensus view that the euro zone is heading for a strong recovery in the latter part of this year."

The only event with potential to move the currency in an otherwise thin data calendar on Wednesday was a testimony by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Cummings, the strategist behind the 2016 Brexit campaign and Johnson's landslide election win in 2019, will be quizzed by British lawmakers from 0830 GMT on the lessons that can be learned from the pandemic.

Cummings, who left the government late last year, has said the British health ministry was a "smoking ruin", that Western governments failed during the crisis, and that the secretive British state was woefully unprepared for the pandemic.

Pound trades sideways vs. dollar and euro amid thin data calendar

