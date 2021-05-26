ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.91%)
JSCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.3%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.01%)
UNITY 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.29%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,065 Increased By ▲ 51.07 (1.02%)
BR30 26,341 Increased By ▲ 332.34 (1.28%)
KSE100 46,657 Increased By ▲ 356.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,060 Increased By ▲ 161.35 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

  • The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699.
Reuters 26 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan rose on Wednesday, extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher and the dollar languished.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since June 14, 2018.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018.

It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar.

Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators remain tolerant about recent gains.

"It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate should be determined by the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China's imported inflation pressure.

In remarks published last week, a central bank official said China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import prices.

Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country's commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.

"Though it's more of expectations management, rather than direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the yuan to forcibly push the currency higher," said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities.

Shen also attributed the yuan' strength to a weak dollar, which slid below the key 90 level.

The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures.

US Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the US economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday's 97.58.

The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint.

Yen ringgit Dollar China's yuan

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters