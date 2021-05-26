ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
Pakistan

Pakistan opens vaccination for ages 19, above

  • Will start registration process from Thursday
  • Development paves way for all age brackets that are approved for vaccination
Aisha Mahmood 26 May 2021

Pakistan has announced that it will start the registration process for Covid-19 vaccination for ages 19 and above from tomorrow. The development means Pakistan will now be able to vaccinate its entire population that is approved for vaccination.

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday.

"So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination," Umar tweeted.

Earlier, the government had decided to allow Pakistanis over 18 years, who have got work visa, or already working abroad to get vaccinated. They will have to show work visa or passport to vaccination staff who will check such documents and then administer vaccine.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 5,843,000 people against the novel virus. The government intends to vaccinate 70 million people against Covid-19 by end of this year.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar vaccine 19 years

