Business & Finance

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to fast track bilateral agreements, MoUs

  • The Foreign Secretary emphasized the need to increase volume of bilateral trade and investments through trade diversification, increasing business-to-business contacts, resuming air links, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector.
Ali Ahmed 26 May 2021

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to fast track finalization of various bilateral agreements and MoUs in order to further institutionalize cooperation in diverse fields.

As per details, the development was made during the 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Tajikistan with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Co-chaired and First Deputy Foreign Minister Khusrav Noziri, in virtual mode.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in political, security, economic and trade, science and technology, education, culture and connectivity as well as cooperation at international and regional fora.

Recognizing the significance of Tajikistan as a gateway to Central Asia, the Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction at the growing pace of mutual cooperation over the past three decades.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized the need to increase volume of bilateral trade and investments through trade diversification, increasing business-to-business contacts, resuming air links, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Inter-Governmental Commission and Joint Working Group on Education & Science and Technology at an early date.

The Foreign Secretary informed regarding the government’s socio-economic agenda and shift in focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He said that the government aimed at leveraging Pakistan’s immense potential of regional connectivity through development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and providing shortest possible route from Central Asia to Arabian Sea through Pakistani seaports of Gwadar, Bin Qasim and Karachi.

Pakistan CPEC agreements MoUs Tajikistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to fast track bilateral agreements, MoUs

