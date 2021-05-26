Refuting reports, FBR says Rs 20mn allocated for Pakistan Single Window under PSDP

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rejected a media report regarding Pakistan Single Window (PSW). It clarified that an amount of Rs. 20 million has been allocated under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funding to PSW program for the on-going fiscal year instead of Rs 200 million being reported.

The news item stated that Revenue Division has spent only Rs 10,300 out of the allocated budget of Rs 200 million for the Pakistan Single Window Program in the last ten months.

FBR said that Rs 20 million has been allocated to Pakistan Single Window under the PSDP this financial year. It was further explained that Rs 200 million allocated in the newspaper news is wrong.

The tax collecting authority informed that with the required administrative approvals in place, the allocated amount is expected to be fully utilized before 30th June 2021. Pertinently, FBR has utilized Rs. 250 million from funds allocated by Pakistan Customs and Rs 300 million under grant in aid from donors for PSW implementation in the current fiscal year. Another sum of Rs 262 million has been utilized for up-gradation of an existing data center to host PSW solution.

FBR said that Pakistan Single Window is a major reform initiative of the government of Pakistan aimed at reforming overall management of cross border trade. Major progress has been made by Pakistan Customs as its lead agency thereby enabling the Revenue Division to roll out first phase of Pakistan Single Window in the year 2021.