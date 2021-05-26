ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 92.60 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.52%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.31%)
EPCL 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.63%)
FCCL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.04%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.05%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.41%)
PIBTL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.38%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 173.90 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.65%)
UNITY 44.57 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.7%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (6.99%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 65.66 (1.31%)
BR30 26,404 Increased By ▲ 396 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,770 Increased By ▲ 469.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,106 Increased By ▲ 208 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Refuting reports, FBR says Rs 20mn allocated for Pakistan Single Window under PSDP

  • The tax collecting authority informed that with the required administrative approvals in place, the allocated amount is expected to be fully utilized before 30th June 2021.
Ali Ahmed 26 May 2021

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rejected a media report regarding Pakistan Single Window (PSW). It clarified that an amount of Rs. 20 million has been allocated under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funding to PSW program for the on-going fiscal year instead of Rs 200 million being reported.

The news item stated that Revenue Division has spent only Rs 10,300 out of the allocated budget of Rs 200 million for the Pakistan Single Window Program in the last ten months.

FBR said that Rs 20 million has been allocated to Pakistan Single Window under the PSDP this financial year. It was further explained that Rs 200 million allocated in the newspaper news is wrong.

The tax collecting authority informed that with the required administrative approvals in place, the allocated amount is expected to be fully utilized before 30th June 2021. Pertinently, FBR has utilized Rs. 250 million from funds allocated by Pakistan Customs and Rs 300 million under grant in aid from donors for PSW implementation in the current fiscal year. Another sum of Rs 262 million has been utilized for up-gradation of an existing data center to host PSW solution.

FBR said that Pakistan Single Window is a major reform initiative of the government of Pakistan aimed at reforming overall management of cross border trade. Major progress has been made by Pakistan Customs as its lead agency thereby enabling the Revenue Division to roll out first phase of Pakistan Single Window in the year 2021.

PSDP FBR PSW Pakistan Single Window Act

