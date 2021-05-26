Markets
Hong Kong stocks extend gains in morning
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.71 percent, or 206.32 points, to 29,117.18.
26 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday morning with more gains, building on the previous day's rally, as inflation concerns ease and investors focus on the global economic recovery outlook.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.71 percent, or 206.32 points, to 29,117.18.
BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets
Hong Kong stocks extend gains in morning
Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Syria polling stations open as Assad seeks fourth term
Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO
Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations
Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash
Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt
Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal
China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa
‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved
UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam
Read more stories
Comments