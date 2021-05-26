PSX regains footings: BRIndex100 stays bullish

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday on the back of buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support. BRIndex100 gained 36.15 points or 0.73 percent to close at 5,008.89 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,016.25 and intraday low of 4,973.57 points. Total volumes stood at 605.957 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 120.32 points or 0.47 percent to close at 25,946.13 points with total daily turnover of 403.835 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 203.55 points or 0.44 percent and closed at 46,300.66 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 677.381 million shares as compared to 766.643 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $830,956. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 13 billion to Rs 8.012 trillion. Out of total 418 active scrips, 232 closed in positive and 169 in negative while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 150.346 million shares and gained Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 2.28 followed by Unity Foods that increased by Rs 2.42 to close at Rs 43.68 with 66.837 million shares. Wyeth Pak and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 128.62 and Rs 71.94 respectively to close at Rs 1843.58 and Rs 1699.00 while Colgate Palmolive and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 180.99 and Rs 125.00 respectively to close at Rs 2813.01 and Rs 9500.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 55.35 points or 0.6 percent to close at 9,208.34 points with total turnover of 8.928 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 63.47 points or 0.86 percent to close at 7,472.53 points with 29.537 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 131.89 points or 1.47 percent to close at 9,103.20 points with 51.920 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 47.02 points or 0.85 percent to close at 5,468.92 points with 13.748 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 11.45 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,922.27 points with 22.400 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,056.36 points, up 32.3 points or 0.8 percent with 260.666 million shares.

Neelam Naz at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index maintained its bullish momentum throughout the day and closed with a gain of 204 points at 46,301 level after touching a high of 46,369.

Total traded volume was recorded at 677 million shares. Major contribution to total volumes came in from WTL (up 6.5 percent), UNITY (up 5.9 percent), TELE (up 7.5 percent), HUMNL (up 6.1 percent) and BYCO (up 0.7 percent).

HCAR (down 1.3 percent) from the automobile sector reported a cash payout of Rs 4.52 per share and an EPS of Rs 12.56 for the full year as against earnings of Rs 4.77 per share in the previous year. The market finally closed above the 46,300 level after a long time which is a positive sign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021