Expats to cast votes in elections 2023: governor

LAHORE: Terming the overseas Pakistanis as the country’s assets, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the overseas Pakistanis will cast their votes in the next general elections to be held in 2023.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, the governor said this while talking to overseas Pakistanis in the United States. In the meeting, the overseas Pakistanis appreciated the government’s decision to give them the right to vote and resolve their problems. He said that Pakistan is moving in the right direction on the economic front.

