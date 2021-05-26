ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
Sindh govt demands removal of Irsa chairman

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday has demanded immediate removal of IRSA chairman. Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the IRSA chairman had tortured member of Sindh in Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on demanding the share of water and added that he (IRSA chairman) should immediately be removed from his office.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while expressing anger over IRSA chairman further said IRSA who became party and involved in theft of Sindh’s water share, releasing misleading and fake statistics of water distribution. He said they will not remain silent on theft of Sindh’s water and respond in befitting way to IRSA and federal government of PTI.

The minister added that IRSA chairman has failed to ensure judicious distribution of water among the federating units and blamed that IRSA had deliberately opened the gates of Tunsa - Panjnad canal and supplied water to Punjab in violation of 1991 water accord.

The provincial minister warned IRSA chairman to remain within his limits and ensure share of water to Sindh. He said that growers and farmers are on protest in Sindh because of the acute shortage of water.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah asked federal government to intervene and stop injustice meted out with Sindh province. “We are not asking for any charity, we are asking for our right,” the minister said and questioned if chairman IRSA had done all this at the behest of Imran Khan.

