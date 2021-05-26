ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Pakistan

Bilawal slams Imran over changing name of BISP

NNI 26 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan as to what else he had done to reduce poverty in the country apart from ‘changing’ the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), launched by the PPP government almost a decade ago, to help poverty-stricken people of country.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said people were well aware that much talked about Ehsaas Kifalat Programme was actually the new name of BISP.

Bilawal said his party had launched the poverty alleviation programme when the entire world was confronted with the financial crisis.

“Actually BISP was devised as per the vision of my mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB),” he said and claimed that by launching the programme, the PPP government had set a precedent for other countries to follow.

“So much so that international organizations today acknowledge the significance of the BISP,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal said calling ‘Ehsaas Kifalat Programme’ a new one, even after admitting in the Supreme Court that name of the BISP had been changed was an attempt to deceive the people. He made it clear to PM Imran that by changing the names of welfare projects; he could not diminish the love people had in their hearts for BB.

Bilawal claimed that during the last three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government marked by ‘economic catastrophe’, the PPP government in Sindh not only imparted skills to millions of women of rural Sindh but also gave them interest-free loans so that they could start their businesses.

“The Sindh government through its pro-people policies has not only been able to increase per capita income above other constituent units of Pakistan but has also reduced the poverty rate by 7.6 per cent, which clearly demonstrates that PPP has delivered in the province,” he concluded.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Imran Khan BISP Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

