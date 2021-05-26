Sitara Chemical signs MoU for first software technology park in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: MOU has been signed between Sitara Chemical Group and Pakistan Software Export Board for setting up software Technology Park in Faisalabad on 20th May 2021 named “Sitara Technopark”. The main objective of the Software Technology Park is to promote the growth of IT industry and boost up exports. This is an initiative of Mian Muhammad Adrees, Chairman and CEO Sitara Chemical Group.

This is the first-ever software technology park to be set up in Faisalabad. Sitara Technopark is aspiring to become the largest host for the local IT companies by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, uninterrupted electric and internet facilities, market connect and support to the start-ups and existing IT companies.

Sitara Chemical Group will continue working closely with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for the promotion of IT industry in Pakistan.—PR

