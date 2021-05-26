Dawlance signs MoU with WWF-Pakistan

KARACHI: Having a vision to combine its technology leadership with preservation of nature, Dawlance has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Wide Fund for Nature- Pakistan (WWF-Pak) to contribute towards environmental sustainability.

This collaboration is a part of the organization’s “Dawlance for Humanity” initiative that propagates environmental and economic sustainability, along with a better quality of life, education and healthcare for the nation.

Dawlance has entered into this exclusive long-term association with WWF to bring the holistic sustainability agenda of its global parent company - Arcelik into Pakistan that has remarkably touched upon social, environmental and economic spheres in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under this partnership, Dawlance will initiate a plantation drive in Karachi, followed by a series of community development initiatives in which multiple stakeholders will be engaged in activities like mangroves plantation, corporate engagement, and several other social development initiatives.

A virtual MoU signing ceremony was held recently, attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel, along with the Regional Director of WWF - Dr. Tahir Rasheed. Other attendees at this event included: the Senior Manager Climate & Energy Program at WWF – Nazifa Butt, Director Operations of Dawlance – Ameen Ahmed and the Director Human Resources of Dawlance – Muhammad Ahmed Khan along with Group Marketing Manager of Dawlance – Raheel Hashmi.—PR

