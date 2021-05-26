Rangers arrest gang involved in unlocking cell phone PIN codes

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police in Surjani Town arrested ringleader of a most wanted robbers gang and later on his indication arrested his four other accomplices.

The arrested accused confessed that they were experts in unlocking mobile phone PIN codes and they used to sell the stolen phones in parts, said a news release on Tuesday.

Arrested were identified as Muhammad Siraj alias Mamu, the ringleader of the gang, Muhammad Noman alias Balla, Muhammad Shan, Muhammad Pervez and Wajahat Ali.

The arrested accused on May 12, 2021 had robbed a person who was leaving a private bank in New Karachi area. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media. The accused could be easily identified in the CCTV footage. The arrest of the accused was carried out with the help of CCTV footage.

The accused confessed snatching purses from women at gunpoint, robbing citizens, committing street crimes. They were also involved in several motorcycle thefts. The suspects have been arrested several times before.

The para-military force recovered weapons; motorcycles used in the robberies and snatched mobile phones from the possession of suspects.

Arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. Raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices.