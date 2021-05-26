ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Pakistan

Children’s Hospital for vaccination: Special counter for officers of PHP established

26 May 2021

FAISALABAD: In compliance of directions of Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol, Akram Naeem Bharoka, SSP patrolling established a special counter for the officers/officials of Patrolling police at Children Hospital Faisalabad. While talking to media, he said that the wellbeing of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) personnel is his prime focus. The designated counter will facilitate the PHP staff to be vaccinated without any hassle. Most of the force is between 30 years to 40 years old. He reiterated that it would be ensured that all officers be vaccinated as we are fighting with the criminals at the front line. The spokesperson Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti told that the focal persons have been appointed from the side of PHP and Children Hospital as well. Dr Asif will be coordinator in case of any problem. The vaccination process has been started, he further added.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the cooperation of MS Habib Butter for arranging a special counter for the officers/ Officials of PHP. This step will definitely go a long way in establishing unbreakable ties between organizations.

The personnel of PHP showed their happiness upon the arrangement of Special counter for Covid-19 vaccination. They said that the arrangements are commendable and they did not face any anxiety to be vaccinated.

Moreover, In case of emergency, happening of incident/accident, the road commuters can call on help line 1124 of Punjab Highway Patrol police. If the road user faces any kind of harassment on the road or he notices any unlawful activity on the road, he can call on PHP Helpline 1124.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

vaccination Punjab Highway Patrol third COVID wave PakVac Children’s Hospital

