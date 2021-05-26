Children’s Hospital for vaccination: Special counter for officers of PHP established

FAISALABAD: In compliance of directions of Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol, Akram Naeem Bharoka, SSP patrolling established a special counter for the officers/officials of Patrolling police at Children Hospital Faisalabad. While talking to media, he said that the wellbeing of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) personnel is his prime focus. The designated counter will facilitate the PHP staff to be vaccinated without any hassle. Most of the force is between 30 years to 40 years old. He reiterated that it would be ensured that all officers be vaccinated as we are fighting with the criminals at the front line. The spokesperson Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti told that the focal persons have been appointed from the side of PHP and Children Hospital as well. Dr Asif will be coordinator in case of any problem. The vaccination process has been started, he further added.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the cooperation of MS Habib Butter for arranging a special counter for the officers/ Officials of PHP. This step will definitely go a long way in establishing unbreakable ties between organizations.

The personnel of PHP showed their happiness upon the arrangement of Special counter for Covid-19 vaccination. They said that the arrangements are commendable and they did not face any anxiety to be vaccinated.

Moreover, In case of emergency, happening of incident/accident, the road commuters can call on help line 1124 of Punjab Highway Patrol police. If the road user faces any kind of harassment on the road or he notices any unlawful activity on the road, he can call on PHP Helpline 1124.—PR

