ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends lower; Amigo tumbles

Reuters 26 May 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 index was dragged lower by energy and mining stocks on Tuesday, while subprime lender Amigo was on track for its worst day on record after a British court rejected its proposed redress scheme.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% with oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell falling 1.2% and 1.6% respectively.

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP were also among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, with shares falling between 1.2% and 1.6%.

However, losses were limited by industrial software company Aveva, which gained 1.6% after saying it was confident about the year ahead as the business environment had improved in most of its major markets.

“The FTSE 100 was struggling for direction ... given the continuing uncertainties over vaccines versus variants, the risks of inflation and the continuing volatility in the commodity and cryptocurrency markets,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat with Royal Mail up 6.6% to the top of the index after Peel Hunt upgraded it to “buy” from “hold”.

After rising 9% in the first four months of this year on recovery optimism, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range in recent sessions on concerns that a resurgence of Covid-19 cases across parts of Asia might delay a global economic recovery.

Amigo’s shares tumbled 55.3% after a court refused to sanction a proposed rescue plan to manage its large backlog of redress claims.

Among other stocks, AstraZeneca fell 0.8% after Britain’s competition regulator said it was reviewing the drugmaker’s $39 billion buyout of US-based Alexion.

FTSE 100 BP Royal Dutch Shell FTSE 250

FTSE 100 ends lower; Amigo tumbles

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.