ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               23-05-2021
                  Lahore         Crude oil
OP-2              Mtm            Disc.          Alpine             23-05-2021
                  Hudson         Soya bean      Marine
                                 oil            Services
B-1               Chem           Load           Eastwind           22-05-2021
                  Master         Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-3/B-2           New            Disc. Dap      Wma                20-05-2021
                  Hunter                        Shipcare
                                                Services
B-6/B-7           Xin Qing       Disc.          Cosco              22-05-2021
                                 Load           Shipping
                  Dao            container      Lines
B-10/B-11         Ivy Ocean      Disc.          Sea Hawks          24-05-2021
                                 General        Asia
                                 Cargo          Global
B-11/B-12         Sakizayz       Disc.          Ocean              24-05-2021
                  Brave          Canola         Services
B-13/B-14         Bulk           Load           Ocean              19-05-2021
                  Courageous     Clinkers       Services
B-15/B-14         U Glory        Disc.          Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         24-05-2021
                                 Cargo
B-17/B-16         Ikan Pulas     Load Talc      Project            22-05-2021
                                 Powder         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Anka Sky       Load           Gulf Maritime      24-05-2021
                                 General        Services
                                 Cargo
B-21/B-20         Uhl Future     Disc.          Shipshape          24-05-2021
                                 General        Pvt. Ltd.
                                 Cargo
B-24              Mohar          Load           Sirius Logistic    21-05-2021
                                 Cement
B-28/B-29         Msc Samu       Disc.          Msc Agency         24-05-2021
                                 Load           Pakistan
                                 Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bulk              25-05-2021     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
Courageous
M.T Lahore        25-05-2021     Disc. Crude oil                         PNSC
Xin Qing Dao      25-05-2021     Disc. Load container    Cosco Shipping Lines
Anka Sky          25-05-2021     Load General Cargo    Gulf Maritime Services
Msc Samu          25-05-2021     Disc. Load Container     Msc Agency Pakistan
Ivy Ocean         25-05-2021     Disc. General Cargo    Sea Hawks Asia Global
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chemroad Echi     25-05-2021     D/2500 Base Oil       Alpine Marine Services
X-press           25-05-2021     D/L Container        X-press Feeder Shiiping
Bardsey
Kota Nilam        25-05-2021     D/L Container         Pacific Delta Shipping
Zi Jing Song      25-05-2021     L/25800 Iron Ore              Swift Shipping
M.T Khairpur      26-05-2021     D/35000 Mogas         Alpine Marine Services
Lefkara           26-05-2021     L/12000 Naphtha      Alpine Mariner Services
Css Integrity     26-05-2021     D/1000 Chemical    Eastwind Shipping Company
Magic             26-05-2021     D/54000 Mogas        Alpine Mariner Services
Victoria
Sl Tweety         26-05-2021     D/L Container              Riazeda Pvt. Ltd.
Orea              26-05-2021     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Merry Star        26-05-2021     D/L Container              Riazeda Pvt. Ltd.
Guenther          26-05-2021     D/L Container      Eastwind Shipping Company
Schultte
Cepheus           26-05-2021     D/1134 Units                       NYK Lines
Leader
Chanya Naree      26-05-2021     L/20000 Cements         Crystal Sea Services
Apj Shirin        26-05-2021     D/12550 General Cargo              Sea Hawks
                                                                  Asia Global
Unity             26-05-2021     L/58300 Clinkers        Crystal Sea Services
Discovery
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai           25-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Jakarta
Teera Bhum        25-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Navig8            25-05-2021     Tanker                                     -
Sceptrum
Cosco             25-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Europe
Grace             25-05-2021     Clinkers                                   -
Pacific Sophia    25-05-2021     Fertilizer                                 -
OOCL              25-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Guangzhou
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Shipping Intelligence

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.