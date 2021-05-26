KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 23-05-2021 Lahore Crude oil OP-2 Mtm Disc. Alpine 23-05-2021 Hudson Soya bean Marine oil Services B-1 Chem Load Eastwind 22-05-2021 Master Ethanol Shipping Co. B-3/B-2 New Disc. Dap Wma 20-05-2021 Hunter Shipcare Services B-6/B-7 Xin Qing Disc. Cosco 22-05-2021 Load Shipping Dao container Lines B-10/B-11 Ivy Ocean Disc. Sea Hawks 24-05-2021 General Asia Cargo Global B-11/B-12 Sakizayz Disc. Ocean 24-05-2021 Brave Canola Services B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 19-05-2021 Courageous Clinkers Services B-15/B-14 U Glory Disc. Legend Shipping General & Logistic 24-05-2021 Cargo B-17/B-16 Ikan Pulas Load Talc Project 22-05-2021 Powder Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Anka Sky Load Gulf Maritime 24-05-2021 General Services Cargo B-21/B-20 Uhl Future Disc. Shipshape 24-05-2021 General Pvt. Ltd. Cargo B-24 Mohar Load Sirius Logistic 21-05-2021 Cement B-28/B-29 Msc Samu Disc. Msc Agency 24-05-2021 Load Pakistan Container ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bulk 25-05-2021 Load Clinkers Ocean Services Courageous M.T Lahore 25-05-2021 Disc. Crude oil PNSC Xin Qing Dao 25-05-2021 Disc. Load container Cosco Shipping Lines Anka Sky 25-05-2021 Load General Cargo Gulf Maritime Services Msc Samu 25-05-2021 Disc. Load Container Msc Agency Pakistan Ivy Ocean 25-05-2021 Disc. General Cargo Sea Hawks Asia Global ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Chemroad Echi 25-05-2021 D/2500 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services X-press 25-05-2021 D/L Container X-press Feeder Shiiping Bardsey Kota Nilam 25-05-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Zi Jing Song 25-05-2021 L/25800 Iron Ore Swift Shipping M.T Khairpur 26-05-2021 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Lefkara 26-05-2021 L/12000 Naphtha Alpine Mariner Services Css Integrity 26-05-2021 D/1000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Magic 26-05-2021 D/54000 Mogas Alpine Mariner Services Victoria Sl Tweety 26-05-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd. Orea 26-05-2021 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Merry Star 26-05-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd. Guenther 26-05-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Schultte Cepheus 26-05-2021 D/1134 Units NYK Lines Leader Chanya Naree 26-05-2021 L/20000 Cements Crystal Sea Services Apj Shirin 26-05-2021 D/12550 General Cargo Sea Hawks Asia Global Unity 26-05-2021 L/58300 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services Discovery ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai 25-05-2021 Container Ship - Jakarta Teera Bhum 25-05-2021 Container Ship - Navig8 25-05-2021 Tanker - Sceptrum Cosco 25-05-2021 Container Ship - Europe Grace 25-05-2021 Clinkers - Pacific Sophia 25-05-2021 Fertilizer - OOCL 25-05-2021 Container Ship - Guangzhou =============================================================================

