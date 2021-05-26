Markets
Shipping Intelligence
26 May 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 23-05-2021
Lahore Crude oil
OP-2 Mtm Disc. Alpine 23-05-2021
Hudson Soya bean Marine
oil Services
B-1 Chem Load Eastwind 22-05-2021
Master Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-3/B-2 New Disc. Dap Wma 20-05-2021
Hunter Shipcare
Services
B-6/B-7 Xin Qing Disc. Cosco 22-05-2021
Load Shipping
Dao container Lines
B-10/B-11 Ivy Ocean Disc. Sea Hawks 24-05-2021
General Asia
Cargo Global
B-11/B-12 Sakizayz Disc. Ocean 24-05-2021
Brave Canola Services
B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 19-05-2021
Courageous Clinkers Services
B-15/B-14 U Glory Disc. Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 24-05-2021
Cargo
B-17/B-16 Ikan Pulas Load Talc Project 22-05-2021
Powder Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Anka Sky Load Gulf Maritime 24-05-2021
General Services
Cargo
B-21/B-20 Uhl Future Disc. Shipshape 24-05-2021
General Pvt. Ltd.
Cargo
B-24 Mohar Load Sirius Logistic 21-05-2021
Cement
B-28/B-29 Msc Samu Disc. Msc Agency 24-05-2021
Load Pakistan
Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bulk 25-05-2021 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
Courageous
M.T Lahore 25-05-2021 Disc. Crude oil PNSC
Xin Qing Dao 25-05-2021 Disc. Load container Cosco Shipping Lines
Anka Sky 25-05-2021 Load General Cargo Gulf Maritime Services
Msc Samu 25-05-2021 Disc. Load Container Msc Agency Pakistan
Ivy Ocean 25-05-2021 Disc. General Cargo Sea Hawks Asia Global
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chemroad Echi 25-05-2021 D/2500 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services
X-press 25-05-2021 D/L Container X-press Feeder Shiiping
Bardsey
Kota Nilam 25-05-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping
Zi Jing Song 25-05-2021 L/25800 Iron Ore Swift Shipping
M.T Khairpur 26-05-2021 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services
Lefkara 26-05-2021 L/12000 Naphtha Alpine Mariner Services
Css Integrity 26-05-2021 D/1000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company
Magic 26-05-2021 D/54000 Mogas Alpine Mariner Services
Victoria
Sl Tweety 26-05-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd.
Orea 26-05-2021 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Merry Star 26-05-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd.
Guenther 26-05-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company
Schultte
Cepheus 26-05-2021 D/1134 Units NYK Lines
Leader
Chanya Naree 26-05-2021 L/20000 Cements Crystal Sea Services
Apj Shirin 26-05-2021 D/12550 General Cargo Sea Hawks
Asia Global
Unity 26-05-2021 L/58300 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services
Discovery
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai 25-05-2021 Container Ship -
Jakarta
Teera Bhum 25-05-2021 Container Ship -
Navig8 25-05-2021 Tanker -
Sceptrum
Cosco 25-05-2021 Container Ship -
Europe
Grace 25-05-2021 Clinkers -
Pacific Sophia 25-05-2021 Fertilizer -
OOCL 25-05-2021 Container Ship -
Guangzhou
=============================================================================
