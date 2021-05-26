KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,008.89 High: 5,016.25 Low: 4,973.57 Net Change: (+) 36.15 Volume ('000): 605,957 Value ('000): 21,482,069 Makt Cap 1,406,104,309,448 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,472.53 NET CH. (+) 63.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,103.20 NET CH. (+) 131.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,468.92 NET CH. (-) 47.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,922.27 NET CH. (-) 11.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,056.36 NET CH. (+) 32.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-May-2021 ====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021