BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 25, 2021). ==================================== BR...
26 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,008.89
High: 5,016.25
Low: 4,973.57
Net Change: (+) 36.15
Volume ('000): 605,957
Value ('000): 21,482,069
Makt Cap 1,406,104,309,448
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,472.53
NET CH. (+) 63.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,103.20
NET CH. (+) 131.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,468.92
NET CH. (-) 47.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,922.27
NET CH. (-) 11.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,056.36
NET CH. (+) 32.30
------------------------------------
As on: 25-May-2021
====================================
