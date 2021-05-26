KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Avanceon L imited 19-05-2021 26-05-2021 26-05-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 20-05-2021 26-05-2021 200% (i) 18-05-2021
Bank Al-falah Limited # 20-05-2021 27-05-2021 27-05-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited 18-05-2021 28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited # 21-05-2021 28-05-2021 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited # 22-05-2021 28-05-2021 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited 23-05-2021 29-05-2021 25% R* 20-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Limited 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 20% R*** 20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber # 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 31-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile
Mills Limited 25-05-2021 31-05-2021 10% (i) 21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-05-2021 31-05-2021
Atlas B attery Limited 26-05-2021 02-06-2021 100% (i) 24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank
Limited 21-05-2021 04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 20% (i) 26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited 29-05-2021 04-06-2021 10%(F),20% B 27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited 01-06-2021 07-06-2021 20% (i) 28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited 02-06-2021 08-06-2021 50% (i) 31-05-2021
AGP Limited # 03-06-2021 09-06-2021 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 426% (F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40% (i) 08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18% (iii) 09-06-2021
(AKBLTF C7) Askari
Bank Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited 14-06-2021 17-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i),20% B 10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *
Preference Right Shares ***
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.