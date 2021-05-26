KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.33 153.29 153.00 152.97 152.75 152.51 152.26 EUR 186.83 186.85 186.61 186.67 186.52 186.34 186.14 GBP 216.85 216.80 216.41 216.36 216.07 215.74 215.38 ===========================================================================

