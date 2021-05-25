ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

  • The Advisory Committee unanimously approved the draft policy directives for the release of NGMS Spectrum across the country, including AJK and GB for improvement of mobile broadband services.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday urged the quarters concerned to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum and complete it within the current financial year.

Chairing the 4th meeting of Advisory Committee, through a video link, for the release of NGMS Spectrum in Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the minister appreciated the progress made for the sale of available NGMS Spectrum so far.

There should be no compromise on quality of services, he said and added that the end goal was to improve the efficiency of the spectrum for strengthening and expanding communication / information technology (IT) services across the country in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, the Advisory Committee unanimously approved the draft policy directives for the release of NGMS Spectrum across the country, including AJK and GB for improvement of mobile broadband services.

Earlier, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq briefed the Advisory Committee about improved quality of service and coverage.

He said the existing as well as new entrants would participate in the Spectrum Auction. There would be a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process, he added.

The international consultants also participated in the meeting and answered technical queries by the committee members.

Secretary IT and Telecommunications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the committee about the draft policy directive of the NGMS Spectrum in the country.

Member Telecom Omar Malik presented the draft policy directive before the committee for due deliberations.

The Pakistan Telecom Authority chairman presented details regarding progress made for the auction of spectrum in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; SAPM Finance & Revenue Dr Waqar Masood; Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB, Executive Member Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

NGMS Shaukat Tarin Next Generation Mobile Services IT services across

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters