Pakistan

PDM's negative political narrative faced natural death: CM

  These people have no courage to run a movement and their claims of tendering resignations and holding a long march have also been proved false, he maintained.
APP 25 May 2021

LAHORE: The negative political narrative, espoused by the PDM, has faced a natural death as the people have rejected the rejected elements.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that attempts to revive the PDM will not succeed as the unnatural alliance has ended in a fiasco.

PDM has met its logical end as the opposition has no common cause or agenda, he continued. In fact, the opposition parties had joined hands to save their booty, he said and added that everyone knew that the PDM was an association of mafias with no concrete agenda for the country.

These people have no courage to run a movement and their claims of tendering resignations and holding a long march have also been proved false, he maintained.

The future of PDM is also dark, the CM said and made it clear that the looters will have to be answerable for their plunder.

