Markets
Abu Dhabi expected to raise $2bn in its first bond deal of 2021
- Guidance was revised to 50-55 bps over US Treasuries from 70-75 bps over Treasuries earlier in the day, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day.
25 May 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is expected to sell $2 billion in seven-year US dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday and has tightened the price guidance by 20 basis points after it received over $6 billion in orders, a document showed.
Guidance was revised to 50-55 bps over US Treasuries from 70-75 bps over Treasuries earlier in the day, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Abu Dhabi expected to raise $2bn in its first bond deal of 2021
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Read more stories
Comments