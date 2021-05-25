COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 1209 others

KARACHI: As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,942 and 1209 new cases emerged when 18,132 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,942 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 18,132 samples were tested which detected 1209 cases that constituted 6.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,009,891 tests have been conducted against which 311,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 283,683 patients have recovered, including 1273 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,124 patients were under treatment, of them 22,139 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 963 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 903 patients was stated to be critical, including 70 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1209 new cases, 452 have been detected from Karachi, including 190 from East, 82 Malir, 76 Central, 51 West, 49 South and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 116, Sukkur 64, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 35 each, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 31 each, Jacobad 30, Badin 27, Matiari 24, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan 23 each, Kashmore 22, Kamber 14, Dadu 12, Larkana 9, Nausheroferoze 8, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 7 each, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar Khan 3 each, Umerkot 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.