ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 1209 others

  • He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,942 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.
APP 25 May 2021

KARACHI: As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,942 and 1209 new cases emerged when 18,132 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,942 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 18,132 samples were tested which detected 1209 cases that constituted 6.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,009,891 tests have been conducted against which 311,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 283,683 patients have recovered, including 1273 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,124 patients were under treatment, of them 22,139 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 963 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 903 patients was stated to be critical, including 70 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1209 new cases, 452 have been detected from Karachi, including 190 from East, 82 Malir, 76 Central, 51 West, 49 South and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 116, Sukkur 64, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 35 each, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 31 each, Jacobad 30, Badin 27, Matiari 24, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan 23 each, Kashmore 22, Kamber 14, Dadu 12, Larkana 9, Nausheroferoze 8, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 7 each, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar Khan 3 each, Umerkot 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID

COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 1209 others

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters