COAS expresses satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness amid emerging security threats

  • The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet the upcoming challenges.
APP 25 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Army in the wake of emerging security threats.

The COAS also appreciated the formations for all-out support to the civil administration amid the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that had contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.

He was chairing the 241st Corps Commanders’ Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The participants took comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders, especially the Line of Control (LoC), Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border.

The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet the upcoming challenges.

While reviewing recent developments in the Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on security situation, especially along the Pak-Afghan Border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits across , the forum expressed the hope that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against Pakistan.

It was noted that in light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan had taken effective border control and management measures, and the same was expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to the spoilers of peace.

The forum also especially reviewed situation in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of the areas to capitalize on the hard earned peace to bring an enduring stability.

