Rupee declines 67 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 67 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs154.37 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.70.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.25 and Rs155.25 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs 1.76 and closed at Rs189.20 against the last day’s trading of Rs187.44, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and close at Rs1.41, whereas an increase of Rs 1.72 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs218.98 as compared to its last closing of Rs217.26.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs 42.02 and Rs 40.16 respectively.