ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Farrukh reminds Bilawal of Ehsaas initiative's novelty

  • He said all the initiatives under the Ehsaas were being appreciated by the public as deserving people were reaping its benefits successfully.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Reminding PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Ehsaas initiative's novelty, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the projects of social protection launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan were 'new' and 'fresh'.

In a reaction to Bilawal's statement about the initiative, he cited names of some national level programmes, rolled out under the umbrella of Ehsaas including Ehsaas Kafalaat, saving accounts, emergency cash, scholarships, interest free loans and Kafalaat for special persons.

He also mentioned other initiatives which were operating in selected districts. It included Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Amdan, Ehsaas Langars and Koi Bhooka Na Soye.

He pointed out some pilot projects of Ehsaas that included provision of targeted subsidy to its beneficiaries through Utility Stores, Ehsaas Rehriban and others.

As regards to BISP, he said, “Bilawal Sahab! If you get tired of telling lies then take a moment to listen to the truth. The name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is same as no change has been made to it.”

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) used the BISP to commit corruption as 850,000 undeserving people were enlisted in the programme during its tenure. It became an epitome of systematic corruption during the PPP's tenure, he added.

He said it was the incumbent government which had used modern technologies to exclude 0.85 million undeserving beneficiaries from the welfare programme after thorough scrutiny. The beneficiaries also included the government officers of grade 17 to 21, he added.

On the other hand, he said Ehsaas was the first social protection initiative which was being run through digital means, and without political interference, adding, “During Corona, 31 per cent of the Ehssas Emergency Cash was distributed in Sindh, which is the highest rate in any province [of the country].

He said all the initiatives under the Ehsaas were being appreciated by the public as deserving people were reaping its benefits successfully. It had also been praised by the international organizations like the World Bank, he added.

The minister said the initiative was developed in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been striving to transform the country into Madina like state. Such programmes were meant to take responsibility of a lay man and oppressed class, he added.

Ehsaas Kafalaat program Imran Khan Farrukh Habib Ehsaas initiative's novelty

Farrukh reminds Bilawal of Ehsaas initiative's novelty

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters