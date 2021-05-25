ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court testifies witness in reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

  • Another defence counsel Tanveer Iqbal conducted cross examination with the witness after his statement.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday testified another witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in LNG corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, ex-advisor on finance Miftah Ismail. The court marked the attendance of accused persons.

At the outset of hearing, the court started recording the statement of assistant economic advisor and NAB witness Allah Nawaz. The defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah raised objections over the documents produced by the witness during testimony.

Another defence counsel Tanveer Iqbal conducted cross examination with the witness after his statement. After this Barrister Zafarullah cross examined director ministry of water and power Abdul Rashid Jokheo.

Jokheo stated that GIDC law was prepared three times and once it was amended. He said that high power board headed by finance minister used to view the projects of GIDC. The board was also comprising of deputy chairman planning, minister of petroleum and secretary finance.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till June 1.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of accused Ghulam Sarwar in Sindh tractor scheme case. The NAB produced the accused before court and requested for more physical remand for further investigation. The court granted further seven day remand of the accused.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accountability court LNG corruption reference

Court testifies witness in reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters