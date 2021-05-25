ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX gains 203 points to close at 46300 points

  • As many as 418 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 203.55 points, with positive change of 0.44 per cent, closing at 46,300.66 points against 46,097.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 677,381,398 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 766,643,209 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.505 billion against Rs19.932 billion the previous day.

As many as 418 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 150,346,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.14, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 66,837,962 and price per share of Rs41.26 and Telecard Limited with volume of 37,675,000 and price per share of Rs16,31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs128.62 per share, closing at Rs1843.58 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs71.94, closing at Rs1699.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs180.99 per share, closing at Rs2813.01 followed by rafhan Maize XD, the share prices of which decreased by Rs125.00 per share, closing at Rs9500.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX gains 203 points to close at 46300 points

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters