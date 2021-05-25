PSX gains 203 points to close at 46300 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 203.55 points, with positive change of 0.44 per cent, closing at 46,300.66 points against 46,097.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 677,381,398 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 766,643,209 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.505 billion against Rs19.932 billion the previous day.

As many as 418 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 150,346,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.14, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 66,837,962 and price per share of Rs41.26 and Telecard Limited with volume of 37,675,000 and price per share of Rs16,31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs128.62 per share, closing at Rs1843.58 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs71.94, closing at Rs1699.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs180.99 per share, closing at Rs2813.01 followed by rafhan Maize XD, the share prices of which decreased by Rs125.00 per share, closing at Rs9500.