Nawaz can’t afford property in London as per declared assets: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the PML-N’s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif made billions of rupees property in London, which was not possible as per his declared assets.

“How did you [Nawaz] buy this property, if your declared assets cannot afford to buy this type of property,” he said in a tweet, questioning the legality of the Sharif family’s property abroad.

Fawad said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeal of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday in a multi-billion rupee property case that came to light in London through the Panama Papers.

The minister said an accountability court had awarded Nawaz Sharif some 11 years and Maryam Nawaz eight years' imprisonment in this case, but the Sharif family was giving such an impression that they had not been convicted in any graft case.