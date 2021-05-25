ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

55 deaths, 817 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday

  • The Punjab health department has conducted 5,004,838 tests for COVID-19 so far while 302,873 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 25 May 2021

LAHORE: As many as 817 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the virus claimed 55 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,839.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 335,577.

P&SHD confirmed that 321 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur,13 in Sheikhupura,16 in Nankana Sahib,109 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 0 in Chakwal,13 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Sialkot, 3 in Narowal,11 in Gujrat,37 in Faisalabad,14 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang,17 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 6 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 43 in Multan, 5 in Vehari,11 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodharan,6 in Muzaffargarh,31 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Layyah,29 in Rajanpur,25 in Rahimyar Khan,25 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar,16 in Okara,8 in Pakpattan and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 5,004,838 tests for COVID-19 so far while 302,873 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use faces masks.

People should wash hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, the health care department urged.

Coronavirus coronavirus cases death toll

55 deaths, 817 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters