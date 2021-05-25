ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Extended Stay director nominees say Blackstone deal undervalues company

  • Ross Bierkan, Stephen Joyce and Michael Leven, who have lodging industry experience, are speaking out for the first time and joining a chorus of investors opposing this sale.
  • "We believe a standalone Extended Stay has a significant opportunity to create value for shareholders, if the Company pursues the right strategy and executes it well," they wrote.
Reuters 25 May 2021

BOSTON: The three directors who have been nominated to the board at Extended Stay America Inc said on Tuesday that a proposed sale undervalues the company and they can help create value as board members if the company remains independent.

"We believe we can help the Company create value for shareholders that is well in excess of $19.50 per share," said the three men, who were nominated to the board by Tarsadia Capital LLC, before the company announced plans to sell itself to Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group for $6 billion.

Ross Bierkan, Stephen Joyce and Michael Leven, who have lodging industry experience, are speaking out for the first time and joining a chorus of investors opposing this sale.

Blackstone and Starwood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

They said they are acting independently of Tarsadia, the family office that owns 3.9% of Extended Stay and nominated them to the board, and of each other, in the letter seen by Reuters.

"We believe a standalone Extended Stay has a significant opportunity to create value for shareholders, if the Company pursues the right strategy and executes it well," they wrote.

The trio said the company is expected to benefit from an upswing in travel and demand for lodging after the pandemic.

Specifically they say they see value in the company's real estate and think new unit growth can be accelerated through better collaboration with developers and franchisees. They leave open the door to a sale.

Capital expenditure needs would be manageable and opportunities would include "both asset sales or a sale of the whole Company," the letter said.

Leven was president of Las Vegas Sands, Joyce was chief executive officer of Choice hotels where he oversaw the franchise system and Bierkan was CEO of RLJ Lodging Trust.

Blackstone Blackstone Group Starwood Capital Group Extended Stay America Inc Tarsadia Capital LLC

