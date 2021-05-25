Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish well up
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.75 percent, or 498.60 points, to 28,910.86.
25 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Tuesday in line with an Asia-wide advance following a strong Wall Street lead as investor concern about inflation was replaced by optimism about the global recovery outlook.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.40 percent, or 84.06 points, to 3,581.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.91 percent, or 44.68 points, to 2,381.93.
