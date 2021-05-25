ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

  • The central bank added that through the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year, CAB remains in surplus of $800mn, which is “a significant turnaround from the $4.7bn deficit during the same period last year.
Ali Ahmed 25 May 2021

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s economic revival is on a sound and sustainable footing after the country’s Current Account Balance (CAB) posted a deficit of $200 million in April 2021.

“CAB posted a small deficit of $200mn in Apr 2021, 61 percent lower than in April 2020,” said SBP in a statement.

The central bank added that through the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year, CAB remains in surplus of $800mn, which is “a significant turnaround from the $4.7bn deficit during the same period last year.

“With the economy rebounding strongly in FY21, imports are picking up but are offset by unprecedented growth in remittances and recovery in exports. With the CAB contained and FX reserves at a 4 year high, the economic revival is on a sound and sustainable footing,” said SBP.

The central bank data revealed that the balance on trade in goods and services has also increased to 22,736 million during July-April FY21 as compared to $20,599 million during same period last fiscal.

The exports of goods and services also increased from $24,403 million in July- April FY20 to $25,889 million in Jul-April FY21, showing an increase of six percent.

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP economy current account balance balance of trade

