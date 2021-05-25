Sindh to vaccinate all police officials on priority

The Sindh government has decided to vaccinate all police officials across the province on a priority basis as Pakistan continues to make efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said police officials, like doctors and other paramedical staff, will be exempted from the age limit restriction and would be administered the coronavirus vaccination on priority.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan last year, more than 6,400 police officials have contracted Covid-19 in Sindh. Over 6,350 cops have recovered.

During the past 24 hours, Sindh has overall confirmed 910 infections and 16 deaths. The provincial tally has reached 310,557, while its death toll stands at 4,936. A total of 282,410 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

In the wake of an alarming spike in coronavirus cases in Sindh, the province decided to restrict unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from Tuesday (May 25). The administration and the police have been directed by the CM to prevent people from unnecessary movement.