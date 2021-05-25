Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

(Karachi) Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said: "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms." He added, "InshAllah will get well soon."

Today, Pakistan reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases since March 14, taking the national tally to 905,852.

During the last 24 hours, 46,726 tests were conducted across the country out of which 2,253 came out positive. The last time Pakistan reported the lowest number of cases was on May 14 when it reported 1,531 Covid-19 cases.

The national positivity ratio stands at 4.82 percent, while there are 62,295 active Covid-19 cases in the country.