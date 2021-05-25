Business & Finance
India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package: Bloomberg
- The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries.
25 May 2021
India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package: Bloomberg
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Read more stories
Comments