Business & Finance
Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing
- The company, which had previously dislosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133.
25 May 2021
DUBLIN: Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to buy an additional 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a low-cost configuration, with deliveries due to begin later this year, it said on Tuesday.
The company, which had previously dislosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133, last year deferred delivery of 68 of those jets by four years until 2025-2027.
