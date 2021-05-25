US oil may revisit May 18 high of $67.01

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its May 18 high of $67.01 per barrel, as the drop from this level has been almost reversed.

The reversal is as sharp as the drop. It confirms a resumption on the uptrend from $57.25.

A break above $67.01 could lead to a gain at March 8 high of $67.98.

Support is at $65.59, a break below could cause a fall to $64.71. On the daily chart, oil has pierced into a resistance zone of $65.65 to $66.60.

Following its repeated failures to break this zone, the contract may succeed in its current attempt. A break could open the way towards $71.93.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the produccts mentioned in the analyses.