ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 119.40 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.62%)
EPCL 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.47%)
UNITY 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.92%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (0.18%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 111.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,137 Increased By ▲ 39.54 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,802 Increased By ▲ 21.21 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
US oil may revisit May 18 high of $67.01

  • Support is at $65.59, a break below could cause a fall to $64.71. On the daily chart, oil has pierced into a resistance zone of $65.65 to $66.60.
Reuters 25 May 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its May 18 high of $67.01 per barrel, as the drop from this level has been almost reversed.

The reversal is as sharp as the drop. It confirms a resumption on the uptrend from $57.25.

A break above $67.01 could lead to a gain at March 8 high of $67.98.

Support is at $65.59, a break below could cause a fall to $64.71. On the daily chart, oil has pierced into a resistance zone of $65.65 to $66.60.

Following its repeated failures to break this zone, the contract may succeed in its current attempt. A break could open the way towards $71.93.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the produccts mentioned in the analyses.

