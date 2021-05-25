SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall to $1,859 per ounce, as it has left a triangle.

The pattern proved to be bearish, suggesting a target around $1,859.

It developed at the end of a five-wave cycle and is thus regarded as a top pattern.

Signals will turn neutral if the metal breaks an immediate resistance at $1,884. Only a further gain above $1,893 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,921.

On the daily chart, the metal looks very unstable around a resistance at $1,874. Even though it has closed above this level for a few days, the break simply can't be confirmed.

The metal may either consolidate further around $1,874 or pull back again towards a falling trendline.

