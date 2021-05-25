ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 119.40 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.62%)
EPCL 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.47%)
UNITY 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.92%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (0.18%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 111.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,137 Increased By ▲ 39.54 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,802 Increased By ▲ 21.21 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Spot gold may fall to $1,859

  • Signals will turn neutral if the metal breaks an immediate resistance at $1,884. Only a further gain above $1,893 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,921.
Reuters 25 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall to $1,859 per ounce, as it has left a triangle.

The pattern proved to be bearish, suggesting a target around $1,859.

It developed at the end of a five-wave cycle and is thus regarded as a top pattern.

Signals will turn neutral if the metal breaks an immediate resistance at $1,884. Only a further gain above $1,893 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,921.

On the daily chart, the metal looks very unstable around a resistance at $1,874. Even though it has closed above this level for a few days, the break simply can't be confirmed.

The metal may either consolidate further around $1,874 or pull back again towards a falling trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Silver Spot gold Asia Gold

