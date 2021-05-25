ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.5%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.95%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TRG 168.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.3%)
UNITY 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.14%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 12.67 (0.25%)
BR30 25,940 Increased By ▲ 137.47 (0.53%)
KSE100 46,142 Increased By ▲ 44.41 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 23.58 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Hong Kong stocks open higher

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.24 points, to 28,461.50.
AFP 25 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street where recovery optimism returned after weeks of volatility.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.24 points, to 28,461.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 percent, or 5.26 points, to 3,502.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.14 percent, or 3.19 points, to 2,340.44.

