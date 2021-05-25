Markets
Hong Kong stocks open higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.24 points, to 28,461.50.
25 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street where recovery optimism returned after weeks of volatility.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.24 points, to 28,461.50.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 percent, or 5.26 points, to 3,502.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.14 percent, or 3.19 points, to 2,340.44.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Hong Kong stocks open higher
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus
Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation
Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today
Is US given an airbase?
Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed
Read more stories
Comments