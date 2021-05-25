Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
25 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in Tuesday's morning session following a strong performance on Wall Street as inflation fears recede and traders keep track of the global economic recovery.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 percent, or 358.39 points, to 28,770.65.
