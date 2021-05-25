PMSA rescues stranded fishing boat

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Monday rescued a fishing boat stranded in open sea.

According to a news release, during routine patrolling PMSA ship received a distress call from a fishing boat namely “AL-AHMED” (Registration No. 18070-B) stranded at sea due to machinery break down. The fishing boat had sailed from Karachi and was fishing at open sea.—PR

