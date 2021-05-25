ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FY20 growth rate understated by 1.5pc, says Pasha

Zaheer Abbasi 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has understated the growth rate by 1.5 percent for fiscal year 2019-20, which enabled them to claim 3.94 percent growth projection for fiscal year 2020-21.

This was stated by Former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha while taking to Business Recorder. Further elaborating his claim, Pasha said that base for 2019-20 was as per calculations negative 2 percent instead of the government claim of negative 0.4 percent, therefore projection for the ongoing fiscal year can be downgraded to 1.5 percentage points.

Former Adviser Finance Ministry Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan stated that the low-base for 2019-20 was the reason for the 4 percent growth rate projection for the current fiscal year and therefore this number should not be taken seriously.

He further stated that he estimates the growth rate for the current year to be even higher than 3.94 percent simply because of the expected higher Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth in the last quarter of the current fiscal year (April-June 2021).

Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan added that as the LSM base during the last quarter of the previous year (April to June 2020) was very low, therefore, the LSM growth owing to this low base would be around 13-14 percent for the comparable period of the current fiscal year when data is routinely revised/updated for the previous year by the Ministry of Planning. This would imply, he added, that GDP projection for 2020-21 would have to be revised upward to 4.7 to 5 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LSM Dr Hafeez Pasha Ashfaque Hasan Khan GDP projection

FY20 growth rate understated by 1.5pc, says Pasha

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.